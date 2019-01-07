Fundraising Breakfast This Weekend At TF Senior Center

The Twin Falls Senior Center can use all the help they can get. They are hosting an all you can eat breakfast to help raise funds. Eat breakfast and help a senior.

The event is on January 12th and for $8.00 you can eat all the breakfast you can consume. It starts at 8 AM and goes until 10 AM.

There are a lot of things on the menu and there will even be some entertainment. If you want to help out the senior center and get a filling and affordable breakfast this is the way to do it.