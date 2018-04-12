Fundraising Dinner and Auction Planned in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Mark your calendars – Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services Inc. will be holding its annual Dinner and Auction.

The event, scheduled for April 20 at the Turf Club, includes dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles, get-away packages and a wine pull. MC for the evening will be KMVT Chief Meteorologist Brian Neudorff.

“This is our major fund-raising event each year which allows us to continue our mission serving adults with disabilities in the eight counties of southern Idaho,” said Marketing Director Susan Nickell said in a news release about the ninth annual event.

Part of that mission includes improving access to services here for persons who do not have a funding agency, who are not able to pay for services themselves and/or have agency budgets which don’t allow them to participate as fully as they want or need in our Developmental Therapy, Adult Day Health or Employment Programs.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the door.

For information, visit the Magic Valley Rehabilitation Services website , or contact Nickell at snickell@mvrehab.org or 208-734-4112.