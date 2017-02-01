Funds Available to Transportation Providers

BOISE, Idaho – Intercity bus transportation providers have the opportunity to apply for a share of more than $1.1 million through the Idaho Transportation Department’s Public Transportation Office. The deadline for applications is March 2.

Intercity services support the connection between non-urbanized areas and the larger regional or national system of intercity bus service, and the intercity travel needs of residents in non-urbanized areas.

Eligible projects are operations for regularly scheduled bus service for the general public that have limited stops over fixed routes and connect two or more urban areas not close in proximity.

Projects will also support the infrastructure of the intercity bus network through planning and marketing assistance, capital projects for vehicles, and capital investments in facilities.

Capital programs can improve the quality of service, assist in maintaining service, reduce operating costs, improve intermodal connectivity, and increase accessibility.

For information on how you can apply, visit the ITD-PT. You may also contact Rachel Pallister at rachel.pallister@itd.idaho.gov or 208-334-8822.