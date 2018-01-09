Gas Prices Might Trend Cheaper in January

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – National gas prices at the start of 2018 were the highest they’ve been at the start of a new year since 2014, according to AAA.

The good news is that prices might start going down.

“Although prices at the pump shot up over the holidays," said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano, "now that the holiday season in the rearview mirror, motorists can expect gas prices to trend cheaper this month as we are likely to see a significant drop in gasoline demand."

Nationally, the average price at the pump was $2.49 on Jan. 1. That’s still cheaper than gas was in early January 2014, when they listed more than $3 a gallon.

Tuesday’s prices in Twin Falls was listed at $2.49 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, in line with the day’s national average prices, and with Cassia County being slighter higher at $2.53 a gallon. Minidoka County was listed at $2.54. Other counties in the Magic Valley were listed even higher: Gooding at $2.56, Jerome at $2.59, and Lincoln at $2.64. Blaine County in the Wood River Valley was listed at $2.71 a gallon.

Gasoline inventory continues to measure above 7 million barrels in the region, according to AAA, which is typical for this time of year.