George Foreman Will Be Honored In Idaho With Humanitarian Award

In what seems like an odd combination - George Foreman and Idaho will soon share a connection. On October 12th, Foreman will be in Idaho to receive the Idaho Humanitarian Award in the Idaho's World Sports Humanitarian Hall Of Fame

Foreman has an already small connection to Idaho (other than the often used Foreman Grill on my home counter) in that he once fought, and beat, a former BSU Football star Jimmy Ellis. KTVB says Ellis will be at the ceremony in support of Foreman...hopefully not to fight him again.