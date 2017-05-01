Get $1 Subs on Tuesday at this Twin Falls Sandwich Chain

I'm always on the lookout for a cheap meal and we found a pretty sweet deal happening Tuesday at this sandwich chain in Twin Falls.

It's all part of Jimmy John's Customer Appreciation Day. Tuesday, 5/2/17 from 4p-8p, you can get select subs for just $1 at both Jimmy John's locations in Twin Falls.

There are some restrictions, but nothing unexpected. It's one sub per person on their #1 - #6 subs, plus the JBLT for just $1 plus sales tax. And in-shop only. They won't be doing any $1 sub deliveries. (Seriously... Can you imagine?!)

You can check out the complete rules here. I'll warn you that their site is super slow right now. I'll bet it's being slammed with people verifying participating locations.