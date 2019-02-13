So many people were ecstatic that Olive Garden opened up in Twin Falls . If you haven't figured out what to do for Valentine's Day tomorrow and your sweetie loves Olive Garden, we've found something just for you.

You can get someone a bouquet of breadsticks from Olive Garden tomorrow! You technically can't order them off the menu which is unfortunate, maybe after hinting Olive Garden will do it next year, but you just order breadsticks to go and they have a special Valentine's Day bouquet wrapping paper you can print out yourself, wrap it up and give it to someone! Genius!

I am not a big fan of flowers, I don't scoff if I get them, it is a very sweet gesture and for people who love flowers, they are great. Everyone loves food and for those who are ok bypassing the flower bouquet, I would totally be down for a big breadstick bouquet.

Is this something you would do?