Get Free Food Delivery April 10th In Twin Falls

The food delivery service Twin Falls Food Express is offering free delivery all day April 10th to celebrate one year in business.

So for the truly lazy people like me who do not want to drive to get food, nor have to pay for a delivery fee, you can now give it a try.

I wonder if it is going to be one of those things you try once and then get addicted to it. They deliver pretty much anywhere in Twin from a whole list of restaurants . You just have to pick your poison and get it brought to you for free!

Have you ever tried it? Let us know how it goes!