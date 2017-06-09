Get Free Magic Valley Speedway Tickets Today While They Last
This Saturday night the track at the Magic Valley Speedway will be roaring and you could be in one of the seats for the action!
We have tickets to the races on Saturday June 10th here at the radio station, and we want you to have them! Come in today, Friday the 9th, and while they last we have free tickets at 415 Park Ave in Twin Falls. Office doors open at 8am and close at 5pm.
You can just stop in or call ahead and make sure we still have them - Phone:(208) 733-7512
BONUS VIDEO - 360 Degree Video Of MV Speedway Race