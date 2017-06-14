Get Free Magic Valley Speedway Tickets While They Last

This Friday and Saturday night, the track at the Magic Valley Speedway will be roaring and you could be in one of the seats for the action!

UPDATE: All the tickets are gone for the Friday races.

This weekend at the Speedway there will be two nights of racing. On Friday it's the Coors Lite Night featuring the Super Lates, Pro Trucks, Streets, Hornets, and the Double Deckers! On Saturday it's the Spud 250 with Pro Trucks, RP Modifieds, and the Super Lates 250.

We have tickets to the races happening on Friday June 16th here at the radio station, and we want you to have them! Come in before 5pm Friday, and while they last we have free tickets at 415 Park Ave in Twin Falls. Office doors open at 8am and close at 5pm each day.

You can just stop in or call ahead and make sure we still have them - Phone:(208) 733-7512