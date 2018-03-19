Get Free Pizza on April 2nd in Twin Falls

Little Caesars Pizza in Twin Falls will be participating in a free pizza giveaway thanks to University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) beating number one ranked Virginia in the March Madness Tournament.

Little Caesars before the March Madness tournament said they would be willing to give out free pizza if a number 16 seed beat a number 1 seed in the tournament. Well, for the first time ever that has happened. And now, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

