Get Tubular At Competition At Twin Falls Climbing Gym

Gemstone Climbing is hosting an 80's themed Take! On Me! climbing competition tomorrow! And you could win a radical prize with it!If you sign up here, and it isn't too late to do so, you could win a two night stay at Castle Rock Lodge by City of Rocks.

You are encourage to dress in 80's gear, there will be food, beer, prizes and music! You can check out all the details of the event on their Facebook page. It looks more like a giant party with a rock climbing wall than a competition, and it looks like a blast!