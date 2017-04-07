Get Your Teams Ready for Upcoming Basketball Tourney

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Three-person basketball teams will gather for a tournament in just a couple of weeks at the College of Southern Idaho’s Rec Center. Will you be among the players?

The tourney is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

If you haven’t put your team together, there’s no time like the present.

If you register before April 15, cost will be $15 for CSI students and $25 for community members. If you register after the date, a $5 late fee will be added. All proceeds will go to the CSI Student Recreation Department.

Registration will be capped at 32 teams. Team check in begins at 11 a.m.

If you’re a watcher instead of a player, no worries – spectators can watch the games free of charge.

For more information, contact event organizer Travis Bunker at tbunker@csi.edu or 732-6478.