Gianforte Triumphs: Liberals Reach for Ben Gay

Greg Gianforte is ahead by 5 percentage points in the special election for U.S. House of Representatives. Before he cracked the coconut of a Democrat Party propagandist we were told he would only win by a single digit margin. Apparently the dust-up had little impact on the overall scope of victory. Democrats have lost several of these special contests and must be wondering how they can get a win. I suppose they could respond in kind and start attacking conservative speakers on college campuses. Oh, right, they’re already using the strategy to no avail.