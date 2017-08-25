Giving the Words ‘Used Car Dealer’ a Bad Name (Opinion)

It’s like the guys are trying to give the words “used car dealer” a bad name.

This is another example of poor service being excused as business.

Last month, I decided to let a broker sell my old Jeep. When I had my first meeting, I was told once it was sold, I would get a check within ten days. I trusted the promise because the guy speaking with me knew everything and wasn’t afraid to share his knowledge.

On August 8,, it sold. I was told I would get a check on the 21st and if you’re doing math we’re talking 13 days. I didn’t hear a peep on the 21st and on the 22nd telephoned the office. When I was told I would get a call back, I was appeased, but my telephone was silent. On the 23rd, I was told "have no fear, the check had been mailed earlier in the week".