Glenns Ferry Gets National Recognition

One Idaho school district is getting a national nod for innovation. Glenns Ferry is mentioned in a piece from the Heritage Foundation’s Daily Signal . The writers explain school choice is more than just allowing parents options about how and where to educate kids.

The writers acknowledge some of the unique challenges at Glenns Ferry are being addressed and not in cookie cutter fashion.

It’s also reflective on local school districts. What works in one small Idaho town may not work in a big city or in another part of the country.

The writers acknowledge some of the unique challenges at Glenns Ferry are being addressed and not in cookie cutter fashion. Online classrooms are cited as meeting a funding challenge.

Back in the late 1990s a friend developed a distance learning program. It allowed a teacher in a studio to connect with students thousands of miles away. Students could submit their work in real time and the teacher could review it for them in one corner of the screen. It was a huge savings for schools adopting the system. For smaller schools it may save hard pressed local taxpayers a few bucks.