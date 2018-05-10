Glenns Ferry Teacher Charged with Felony Sex Crime

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX) A teacher and coach is behind bars facing a charge of sexual exploitation of a child after a recent sweep at a Glenns Ferry school. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office released a statement Wednesday saying Charles Ramsay was arrested a day after a routine police dog search turned up evidence of sexually exploitative materials at the Glenns Ferry School on Tuesday. The sheriff's office says Ramsay has been placed on suspension from the high school until the outcome of the investigation. Ramsay was arraigned and released on bond. The sheriff also says Ramsay has lived in the Treasure Valley area for many years and asks anyone with information that may help them in the investigation to come forward and call (208)587-2100. Authorities have also asked the public to not call the Glenns Ferry Schools or staff.