Go Batty at Upcoming Workshop

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – Here’s your chance to go batty.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a workshop called WILD About Bats on July 19 and 20 at its Pocatello office.

This workshop, part of the series Project WILD, will not only dispel common myths about bats, but will offer a field opportunity the first night to join biologists for a night of bat capture.

Catch and release, of course, the department says.

We won’t stay up too late because our second day will be filled with information sharing and brand new bat-related educational activities perfect for any time of year, not just Halloween! Participants will discover fun and exciting ways to teach wildlife conservation and ecological concepts in the classroom. Plus, WILD About Bats is a great way to earn a continuing education credit through an Idaho university.

Project WILD workshops such as this one are ideal for all types of educators, anyone who is involved in sharing conservation education with others.

Class fee is $40, plus $60-75 for the optional university credit.

Visit this link to register or to learn about more WILD workshops. For more information, call 208-232-4703.