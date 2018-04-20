Go to Fiji With AWOL Adventure Sports in Twin Falls

AWOL Adventure Sports is offering a couple's retreat to Fiji package deal for $3,400 a couple.

Now before you panic about the cost, this is what it includes: airfare to Fiji from LAX, 7 night hotel stay, 3 gourmet meals a day, reef dives, shark dives, all equipment included plus staff from AWOL that will be there to help you through the process. Plus a foot massage and unlimited diving off the beach.



The trip is November 8th through the 17th. A down payment of $500 by July 1st guarantees your spot on the trip, and full payment is due by September 1st.