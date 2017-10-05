Golf, Faith & School Choice in Idaho
The old method of educating American kids is reaching a twilight. Many are predicting nationwide school choice is coming before the end of the decade.
Parents by the millions are expected to choose faith-based education. Here in Twin Falls there are many choices. One of the oldest is St. Edward’s Roman Catholic School.
In the meantime, operating church-based schooling is costly. St. Edward’s is sponsoring a golf tournament to raise money for programs. It takes place in Buhl on October 20th at Clear Lake Country Club. There will be a pig roast at the end of the day.
St. Edward’s Principal, Angela Hild, joined us this morning on Top Story. You can listen below as she talks golf and school choice.