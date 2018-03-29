Gooding Catholic Women to Host Taste of Italy Dinner

If you enjoy Italian food and want to support a good cause head out to Gooding in April. The Catholic Women of St. Elizabeth will host "A Taste of Italy" dinner and dance at the Gooding Basque Center on Saturday, April 7, from 5:50 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the dance featuring a blue grass band at 8 p.m. The event is for the whole family and will cost adults $25 and children ages 4-12 $15, proceeds will go to efforts of the Catholic Women of St. Elizabeth. On the menu will be Italian wedding food like lasagna, bread sticks, salad and five different types of bite-sized Italian desserts. Tickets can be purchased in advance by calling the St. Elizabeth Church office 208-539-4800, you can also stop by the office after the Easter holiday or go to Sliman and Butler Irrigation.