Gooding Gets Low-interest Loan for Waste Treatment Plant

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) The city of Gooding received a low-interest loan from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality to upgrade the waste water treatment facility. The Idaho DEQ announced earlier this week the city will get $9 million to replace headworks and add filtration, chemical treatment, and sludge drying beds to improve the treatment process. The loan rate is only 1.75% and can be paid in the next 30 years. The funds come from the DEQ's State Revolving Loan Fund which is supported by annual grants from the Environmental Protection Agency. According to Idaho DEQ, the loan saves Gooding more than $3.8 million compared to other financing options.