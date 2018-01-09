Gooding Library Hosts Murder Mystery and Dinner with Pirate Theme

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX) – If you like a good mystery, you might want to sign up for this swashbuckling event on Saturday at the Gooding Public Library.

The library will host a “Pirate Murder Mystery Dinner” from 6 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the building, 306 Fifth Ave. West. It’s for a good cause: the fundraising dinner aims to support library programs, said Director Cindy Bigler.

“We have all kinds of programs,” she said.

Among them are computer coding for kids, a music program for toddlers, story hour for preschoolers, LEGOs and robotics classes, book clubs, and an "extreme book nerd" reading challenge for adults called “50 Books in 50 Weeks.” Teens also can participate by reading 25 books in 50 weeks.

This is the first time the library has planned a murder mystery dinner, Bigler said, but if Saturday's event is successful it will look at hosting additional mystery events in the future. The event this time will have a pirate theme.

If numbers are any indication, it appears as if it already is turning into a success. The cap this time is 30 people. On Tuesday, she said, there was still space for about eight more. Participants need to sign up ahead of time so story parts can be given. But to make sure the mystery is kept a secret, some participants won’t get their parts until they arrive at the door.

“The people in attendance are the characters in the mystery. We’ll have dinner and they’ll act out their parts to figure out who dies and who the killer is,” Bigler said.