Gooding Man Killed While Walking on I-84 near Glenns Ferry

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KLIX) The Elmore County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday they are investigating the death of a Gooding man who was hit and killed by a car while walking on Interstate 84 last week. According to the sheriff's office, Gregorio Montemayor III was found dead in one of the lanes Sept. 23 just before 11 p.m. near Glenns Ferry. Sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a man walking in the middle of one of the lanes. At the time traffic in the eastbound lanes was rerouted for more than three hours during the investigation. According to the Elmore County Sheriff, Montemayor had been at a party in the area and had left alone on foot after getting into a fight with someone. Witnesses at the party told investigators that Montemayor was drunk when he left, but the sheriff's office has not confirmed this. The driver that hit the Gooding man submitted to a breath test that came back negative for alcohol. The investigation is still ongoing.