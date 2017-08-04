Gooding Sheriff Investigates Murder-Suicide in Wendell

WENDELL, Idaho (KLIX) – The Gooding County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of two people whose bodies were found late Friday morning at the Magic Valley Portuguese Hall.

Gooding Sheriff Shaun Gough told KMVT that the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide, the victims being 56-year-old Tony Sooza and 34-year-old Augustin Napal Donu.

News Radio 1310 has reached out to the sheriff’s office and will post more information as it becomes available.