Goodwill Thrift Store Taking Donations, Set to Open Twin Falls Store in November

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A new non-profit thrift store is set to open up shop in Twin Falls later this fall, but is currently taking donations. Goodwill announced the opening of their 6th Idaho store is set for Nov. 2 on Blue Lakes Blvd. near the Wendy's restaurant in the former Hastings building. The 20,000 square foot space will be divided up between retail, donations processing, storage, and the Easter Seals-Goodwill workforce development program. Easter Seals has been in the Twin Falls community since 1994, according to Community Relations Officer Chelle Fried. People who wish to donate their used chairs, tables, microwaves, shoes, books, pants, dresses or whatever can be reused again, may do so by dropping off in front of the store at the large container and box truck from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Fried says 92% of the proceeds made in the stores go back into Goodwill programs. In addition to the used items they will sell, new merchandise will also be mixed in to compliment it. Once open the store will operate seven days a week.

