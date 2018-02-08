Google Knows Your Every Move!

Pollsters tell us Americans value their privacy. I think we’re talking about various definitions of the word.

Some summer morning if you’re on your back deck you’ve made the choice because you don’t want to be pestered by gawking motorists or traveling salesman, however.

Privacy means going about your life without being snooped by government, business or your own devices. Some years ago a man traveling across Germany by train accessed his telephone records from his own government. Every cell tower he passed had pegged his time and location. It ended up in a data base in Berlin.

Google and many other high tech/Internet companies are doing the same and you gave them the permission to follow you around. Did you read the agreement when you accepted service?

