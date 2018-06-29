GOP Leaders Focus on Mapping 2020 at Idaho Convention

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Republicans kicked off the first day of their three-day state party convention making it clear that they have one eye on the November election and another on 2020. Hundreds of delegates from across the state gathered in Pocatello on Thursday to talk party policies, possible rule changes and listen to speeches from top GOP political candidates. However, a handful also started the event huddled in a private meeting focused exclusively on redrawing Idaho's congressional and legislative district maps. The Associated Press was not allowed to attend the two-hour meeting. Idaho officials won't begin the redistricting process until after the 2020 census is finished, but leaders say they need to start planning now. In Idaho, districts for Congress and the state Legislature are drawn every 10 years by a six-member commission answerable only to the courts.