Gov. Little Names Cabinet Members

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) – More change is taking place at the state capitol.

Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday named those who will serve in key positions in his cabinet.

Marv Hagedorn, who has been serving as administrator of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services since August 2018, will continue in that role.

“Marv has proven his lifelong dedication improving the lives of our state’s truest servants and heroes – our veterans,” Governor Little said in a statement. “I am grateful Marv will continue to use his passion and experience to lead the Division of Veterans Services.”

Ashley Dowell, who has been the Chief of Prisons at the Idaho Department of Correction since March 2017, will be the executive director of the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole.

Mary Hughes will serve as Acting Director of the Idaho Department of Finance following the retirement of Gavin Gee. Hughes served as Acting Director from January to November 2017 while Director Gee recovered from an injury.

“All of these individuals have demonstrated a commitment to public service, and I look forward to their leadership and counsel,” Little said.