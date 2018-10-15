Gov. Otter Endorses Ybarra for Another Term

BOISE, Idaho – Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter has given his endorsement to Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra for another term of office.

“Sherri is a principled leader, living by a code that always puts our kids first. I respect that about her,” Otter said in a written statement released to the media on Monday. “She’s strong, experienced, not afraid to stand up for what’s right, and willing to fight to ensure education is properly funded and our schools are safe. We need a Superintendent with this type of grit.”

The governor also mentioned Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who is running for governor, noting that he believes Little will become Otter’s successor. He said, at the end of the year “when I hand the keys to my office over to the next Governor of the Great State of Idaho, Brad Little, I’m confident that with Sherri Ybarra at the helm of education, Idaho’s students will be left in very capable, caring hands.”