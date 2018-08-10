Gov. Otter Recognizes Twin Falls Artist, Others

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A Twin Falls resident is among the artists recognized by Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and First Lady Lori Otter.

Carolyn White was named in the “Excellence in Arts Administration” category of the 2018 Governor’s Awards in the Arts . Ketchum resident Kristin Poole also was named in the same category.

The Governor’s Awards in the Arts was established in 1970 by the Idaho Commission on the Arts Commission in an effort or recognize Idaho “artists, arts organizations, and arts supporters.”

Gov. Otter said in a prepared statement,

It is important that we take time out to celebrate those who spur the creative genius that lives in all of us. We honor their commitment, their passion and the selfless hours they spend teaching our children and ensuring that the arts continue to thrive in our great state.

A presentation ceremony will be held Nov. 8 at the State Capitol.