Grand Opening for Twin Falls Crisis Center is Next Week

Last week the center announced it had a soft opening to the public. South Central Public Health District , the organization that is running the center in cooperation with ProActive Advantage LLC, says the crisis center provides services to people who may be experience a mental health or substance abuse crisis. People will have access to evaluations, intervention, and referrals.

The grand opening for the crisis center at 570 Shoup Avenue West, will be held December 15 at 2 p.m. and is open to the public. Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter is scheduled to attend along with other state and local officials. The Crisis Center of South Central Idaho is the third of its kind to open in the state thanks to House Bill 579. A fourth center will open later in Boise. The center is open to anyone without appointment and officials say no one will be turned away.