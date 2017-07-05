Grand Opening Scheduled for South Hills Middle School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The public is invited to the grand opening of Twin Falls’ newest school – South Hills Middle School.

An open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the school, 1550 Harrison St. South.

The event will kick off program and dedication ceremony, followed by a ribbon cutting and open tour of the building.

South Hills Middle School, the district’s fourth middle school, will open with around 600 students but is able to accommodate up to 1,000 students.

The school was funded as part of a $74 million bond levy approved by voters in March 2014. It will open for students on Aug. 17.

The district announced in December that Ryan Ellsworth would be the school's first principal. Ellsworth, who has worked as an educator in Jerome, said he is excited about the opportunity.

"I am most excited to open a new school and be a part of the community in Twin Falls,” he said.