Grizzly Bear Lethally Removed from Island Park Campground

ISLAND PARK, (KLIX) – A male grizzly bear that was trapped earlier this month at Island Park and relocated had to be lethally removed after the animal returned to the campground.

According to a news release, officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game killed the male grizzly bear after failed attempts to haze the bear in the area near the Forest Service Mill Creek Campground.

The bear was captured in the same area on July 11, and relocated to a different spot, but the animal, which was fitted with radio collar, returned to the Mill Creek area. Fish and Game says,