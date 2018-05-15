Grizzly Bear Research Planned in Remote Parts of Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Biologists will be conducting bear research in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks over the next couple of months.

The research is part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears and black bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

Beginning May 21 and through July, biologists will bait and trap bears at several remote sites within Yellowstone National Park. Similar research has started in neighboring Grand Teton park.

When bear research and trapping activities are being conducted, the area around the site will be posted with bright warning signs to inform the public to stay out of the area.