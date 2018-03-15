Groundwater Screening Today at County West Building

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s not too late to have your groundwater tested for nitrates – as long as you make it to the County West Building before 6:30 p.m.

The Department of Environmental Quality, and other state and local agencies, are at the County West Building today until 6:30 for nitrate screening in groundwater. The screenings began at 3 p.m.

Besides having your groundwater screened for nitrates – the most common pollution in groundwater, said Irene Nautch, regional drinking water protection coordinator for the DEQ – the event also aims to prompt people to pursue further testing of their water.

“We only do nitrate screenings here,” she told News Radio 1310 Thursday afternoon, but there’s also other forms of pollution such as bacteria that cause E. coli. Nitrate screening is a good starting point, she said, and the annual testing usually has some 40 to 60 people who turn out for the event.