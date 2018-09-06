Group Forms Opposition to Idaho Prop 1

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A group of Idahoans have come together to oppose a proposal on the upcoming November ballot that asks voters to approve historic horse racing machines. On Wednesday, Idaho United Against Prop 1 said it was launching television and radio advertisements in opposition to the initiative. A number of state lawmakers, both Democrats and Republicans, are members of the group including former state legislator Ken Andrus, former governor candidate A.J. Balukoff, and President Pro Tempore of the Idaho Senate Brent Hill. The claims Prop 1 is not about horse racing, but machines that look like slot machines. “Proposition 1 is about slot machines, not horses, and any attempt by proponents to suggest otherwise is disingenuous at best,” said Ken Andrus, the chairman of the Idaho United campaign, a former legislator and 5th generation family rancher said in a prepared statement. “We need to protect our communities. I encourage every voter to do their research and take the time to learn what this proposition is really about and the impact it could have on our quality of life.” Historic horse racing machines allowed players to place bets on past horse races before they were outlawed in 2015.