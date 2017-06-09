Guns on Government Lands

Photo by George Frey/Getty Images.

When I was a boy, we had our own target range.

For many people finding an open area where they can practice target skills isn’t easy

There was a rapidly sloping hill behind the house and we set up targets for shooting after school with Dad.  For many people, finding an open area where they can practice target skills isn’t easy, but there are spots in the desert where you’ll be just fine.  Be aware, however, of your surroundings.  Stay away from trails and clean up when you’re finished.  You can hear our weekly firearms discussion below with Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense.

Filed Under: bill colley, BLM, Concealed Carry, Enhanced Carry Permit, firearms, Patriot Defense, Todd Eccles
Categories: Colley's Commentary, Idaho News, Lifestyle, News, Top Story
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top