Guy Takes Amazing 31-Mile Snowy Bike Ride Through Idaho Mountains (WATCH)

Have you taken a bike ride recently? What about a bike ride in the mountains? One guy recently completed a 31-mile bike trip in the Danskin Mountains of Idaho and captured some amazing footage.

YouTuber Erik rode his fat bike around the peaks north of Mountain Home near here.

Danskin Mountains, Google Maps

His trip canvased some of the most awesome peaks of Idaho from Mayfield peak to Pine Peak. Get this. His total trip distance was over 35 miles covered in about 9 1/2 hours. This was done with temps in the single digits. Wow.

Erik is no stranger to elevations apparently as just last month, he documented his climb in the Sawtooth Mountains near Stanley, too.

Good to know that even though I can't manage to get off my couch to change the TV channel if my remote isn't by me, at least I can vicariously live through the hiking exploits of Erik. Very impressive, dude.