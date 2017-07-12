Gymboree Closing 350 Stores – Is Idaho Affected

There are 2 Gymboree stores in Idaho, but that may change. The children's clothing store is closing hundreds of stores.

As of last week, there was a Gymboree store in Meridian and another in Idaho Falls. But, if you search for the Meridian store on the Gymboree site it comes back with a 'no store found'. The Idaho Falls store is still on the site as open, but according to USA Today that store will also be closing soon.

The store closings are due to Gymboree filing for bankruptcy i n June.