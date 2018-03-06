Habit Burger Soon Open in Twin Falls
Twin Falls doesn’t lack for burger joints!
Over the weekend I was asking friends for burger recommendations. Most of the high praise is for local restaurants and only a few people suggested national chains (5 Guys gets a few votes). Now the field of entries is shortly growing by one.
Habit Burger is already advertising a Twin Falls location on Facebook and the website for the new restaurant is already up and running, although. Right now you can’t buy a Habit Burger in Twin Falls. Call it a tease. Habit Burger is wetting your appetite!
The new location will soon be open on Fillmore Street near the canyon. I’ve vowed to visit every burger joint friends told me about by summer. Wish me luck.