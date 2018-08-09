Habitat For Humanity Hosts 41st Rim2Rim Race
Rim2Rim is a race that is 7.5 miles long from one side of the canyon rim to the other. The distance isn't horrible, but the 6% grade isn't helpful. Good news, you can help even if you aren't a runner.
Habitat for Humanity works hard to help people in the Magic Valley, and here is how you can help them.
They are currently still looking for different levels of sponsors, so if you don't want to run, you can still support the event.
You need to register for the event and if you are a runner, you can help collect donations as well.
Here is an idea of what you may expect on this run.