Hagerman Barbecue Restaurant Announces Immediate Closure

The Bullzz-eye BBQ Restaurant in Hagerman announced on their Facebook page that they are closed indefinitely, with Sunday being their last day at their current location.

People were pretty surprised by the news. I am severely disappointed I did not get the chance to try the place out before this happened.

They haven't announced why they are shutting their doors, but the "Stay tuned for details" is a hopefully good sign that it isn't a completely permanent thing.

Why is good barbecue unsuccessful in the Magic Valley?