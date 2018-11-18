Hagerman Man Flown to Hospital After Rollover

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) A Hagerman man had to be airlifted to a Boise hospital after rolling his pickup this morning west of Buhl on Highway 30. According to Idaho State Police, 36-year-old Lee Silver was driving a late 90's model Ford pickup east at around 10:25 a.m. when he missed a curve, went off the road, and rolled. ISP says Silver had not been wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the pickup. A helicopter transported the man to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The crash is still under investigation.