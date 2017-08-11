Hailey Lawyer to Replace Retired Fifth Judicial District Judge

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Idaho's governor has appointed a Hailey lawyer to take the place of a retiring judge. Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter's office announced the appointment of attorney Ned Williamson to take over as Fifth District Judge Robert Elgee. Williamson was one among four nominees given to the governor by the Idaho Judicial Council to fill the vacancy. The Montana native received his bachelor's degree from Fort Lewis College in Colorado and earned his law degree from Idaho State University. Williamson served as deputy prosecutor in Blaine and Canyon counties and has run a private practice in the Wood River Valley since 2001.

Ned Williamson, Photo courtesy Office of the Governor of Idaho