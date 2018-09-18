Hailey Man Accused of Raping Teen

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Hailey man is facing charges of rape after a joint police investigation revealed an alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl. On Saturday the Blaine County Sheriff's Office and the Hailey Police Department arrested 25-year-old Jacob Scott Anderson for felony rape. Police say Anderson had been in a relationship with the girl since mid-July of this year. The sheriff's office says the alleged incidents happened in several canyons within Blaine County. While Anderson was being placed in custody authorities say they found a glass pipe and charged him with possession of paraphernalia.