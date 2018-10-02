Hailey Man Accused of Stealing $60k Medical Device

HAIELY, Idaho (KLIX) A Hailey man is facing charges for allegedly stealing a device that is used to view babies inside the womb. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office arrested 32-year-old Michael Barbee on a felony grand theft charge late last week after he allegedly took an ultrasound machine and probe worth about $60,000 from a medical conference being held at a Ketchum hotel on September 22. The sheriff's office says Barbee was released on a $2,500 bond.