Hailey Man Charged with Cocaine Trafficking

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) A Hailey man was indicted last week on charges of drug trafficking and delivery of cocaine as part of a lengthy drug investigation. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old David Curren, also called D.C., was arrested during a traffic stop on Highway 75 last week and was allegedly found with 6 ounces of cocaine. The sheriff's office says they searched Curren's home and allegedly found drug packaging materials, three firearms, more than $13,000 in money, plus a half-ounce of cocaine. The Blaine County Sheriff's office says Idaho State Police conducted a search warrant in Jerome of a suspected supply house shortly after Curren was arrested; police found additional cocaine, about $17,000, and numerous weapons. Last Thursday, Curren was indicted on four felony counts of delivery of cocaine and two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, his bond is set at $250,000.