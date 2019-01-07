Hailey Man Hospitalized after Head-on Crash with Snowplow

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Alcohol may be a factor in a head-on crash between a sedan and snowplow early Monday morning in the Wood River Valley. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Corban James Napualani McBride, age 25, of Hailey was driving a Dodge Avenger and collided head-on with an Idaho Transportation Department snowplow at a little after 12:30 a.m. on Highway 75 north of East Fork Road. The snowplow driver, Benjamin Daniels, age 25, of Hailey, was not taken to the hospital. McBride had to be taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash and McBride may be facing charges depending on the outcome of lab tests. Officials say Daniels had been plowing the center lane of the highway when the crash happened.