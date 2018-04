MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) A Hailey woman was killed when her Jeep rolled off the highway east of Mountain Home Monday evening. At around 7:26 p.m., Jennifer Baker Lemley, age 31, died after she drove off the shoulder of Highway 20 and rolled her Jeep Compass. Idaho State Police say she was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. Part of the roadway was blocked for about three hours.